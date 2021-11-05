George Clooney Sends Open Letter To Media: “Do Not Post Pictures Of My Children”

George Clooney appealed to the media urging them not to publish photos of his children to protect his family.

George Clooney has published a open letter aimed at the media asking that no photos of her children be published. The star’s appeal, addressed to the Daily Mail and other publications, calls for moderation in the photos and mentions of his offspring.

Venice 2017: a shot of George Clooney at the Suburbicon photocall

Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd’s 1 year old baby in your publication, photos which have since been removed, we ask you to refrain from putting our children’s faces in your publication. I am a public figure and accept often intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my work. Our children did not make this commitment. The nature of my wife’s job sees her confront and prosecute terrorist groups and we take all possible precautions to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if a publication puts their faces on the cover. We have never sold a photo of our boys, we are not on social media and we never publish photos because doing so would put their lives at risk. Not a paranoid danger, but real-world problems, with real-world consequences. We hope you agree that the need to sell advertising is no greater than the need to prevent innocent children from being targeted.

Thanks

George Clooney

Sent from my iPad

George Clooney’s request adds to that of many celebrities who plead for the privacy of their children. Most famously, Michael Jackson resorted to elaborate face covers for his children when they were little. Many celebrities do not share their children’s photos on social media while others alter the photos to obfuscate or otherwise conceal their children.

Elisabetta Canalis on George Clooney: the background on the actor’s jokes, stress and generosity

In politics, the news generally avoids direct mentions of presidents’ offspring until they are adults or make a public appearance that requires attention. Such policies were particularly evident during the administrations of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.