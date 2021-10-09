George Clooney sick son: “For months locked up at home …” The drama

George Clooney he is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the world by the general public. Considered -with good reason- an authentic sex symbol by the fairer sex, he has been much talked about in the past for his real and alleged love affairs with gorgeous women in show business. One above all, the splendid Elisabetta Canalis. Then he got his head right with the Lebanese lawyer Amal Ramzin Alamuddin, with whom he built a beautiful family. But for a while the star, albeit in great demand, And left the scene. For what reason?

George Clooney, from hardened bachelor to loving and devoted husband and father

That George Clooney is still today one of the most loved actors by the general public there is no doubt, as there is no doubt that it is still considered an authentic sex symbol from the female audience, who began to love him since the days of ER – Frontline Doctors.

In the past, it has been at the center of authentic media storms, mostly linked to the gossip news and the vast world of Gossip, for his love affairs, and in some cases only flirtations, with women of the show, to say the least as beautiful and fascinating as he is. One above all, the splendid Elisabetta Canalis.

Their story made us dream for a long time as they rode on motorcycles on the roads of Lake Como, where he then bought a wonderful residence, which often appears in the newspapers, not only in our own. The two today however, they remained on good terms and they always spend good words for each other.

But if Ely she rebuilt a life in the USA by marrying a well-known surgeon and giving birth to a splendid creation, too George, from inveterate bachelor, he finally got his head right by marrying the gorgeous Lebanese lawyer Amal Ramzin Alamuddin, with whom he built a wonderful family.

And it is precisely because of a member of it that the Hollywood star, albeit in demand everywhere, over a period of time he also did lose its traces…

Loading... Advertisements

A recluse at home with his family. Here is the reason. The star explains it

The actor himself explained why. Basically he claimed to have almost disappeared from the face of the earth because he was terrified to say the least for his son Alexdander, twin of She. During the first, long and exhausting lockdown, but actually even a few months later, he remained locked in the house with his wife and children, in order to try to protect the particularly precarious health of your child, suffering from asthma.

However, the Hollywood star also claimed to not having suffered imprisonment, as he lives in a very large, airy and spacious mansion in Los Angeles.

To the well-known magazine Observer he also told that he and his family also have made great use of the splendid garden of their mega villa to enjoy some open air, without having to leave his home. A real luxury that most of the common mortals cannot have, living in many small apartments, sometimes without balconies and gardens, if not in common.

He and his Amal are increasingly close-knit

And regarding the period of the pandemic he declared: “It was a crazy year for everyone: it started badly and went on as well.” Fortunately now the situation has changed and Clooney and his wife they have begun to live peacefully again.

Their last public appearance dates back to a few days ago, at the Premier of the actor’s last film The Tender Bar, which took place in Los Angeles. In a total black look they both looked very elegant as well as close together.

And with this appearance of theirs they also worthily put an end to all those rumors, sometimes annoying and insistent, that they already wanted them separated.