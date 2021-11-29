News

George Clooney talks about a motorcycle accident in Italy 2018

George Clooney thought the 2018 motorcycle accident would be the last moment of his life.

The “Gravity” star said – rather darkly – in a new interview that he believes he will die with strangers gathering around him for filming rather than trying to get help.

“If you’re in the public eye, what you realize when you’re on the floor thinking it’s the last moment of your life is that, for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page,” In The Sunday Times.

“I’m a very positive guy, but that tells me – clearly – that you’re really here to have fun.”

Clooney, 60, was driving in Sardinia, Italy, at 75 mph when a car ahead of him turned and flew onto the wheel. Although he is “fine now,” he did not think he would survive to see his wife, Amal Clooney, and his twin children, Alexander and Ella.

“I was waiting for my key to go out,” he told the newspaper.

Ambulance personnel care for a man lying on the ground, later known as George Clooney.
George Clooney
George Clooney’s scooter is seen on the street after being hit by a car on a road in Italy.
The manager of “Tender Bar” said he could go back and “shake” people around him to photograph him to get “likes” on social media.

After the accident, Clooney was taken by ambulance to the John Paul II hospital with “mild pelvic trauma and bruises to a leg and arm,” according to La Nuova Sardinia, a local newspaper at the time. A CT scan showed none of his bones were broken.

Ambulance personnel were seen caring for George Clooney after the accident.
George Clooney on a motorbike in Italy.
The director of “Tender Bar” in Italy was shooting “Catch-22” at the time.
Clooney was later released but required physical therapy.

He is recovering at home and will be fine, ”Stan Rosenfeld, his rep, told The Post in an email.

The Oscar winner in Italy was shooting his short series “Catch-22”, which aired in 2019.

