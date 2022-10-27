George Clooney talks about his fatherhood: “I thought it was awful to have twins at 56”

George Clooney went through the program of her friend drew Barrymore in the ‘Talk-show The Drew Barrymore Show’ where did he speak about their feelings about parenting.

It should be remembered that the 61-year-old actor was known for years as one of the most sought-after bachelors in Hollywood until he married Amal Tanzi, who is now 44 years old.

After eight years of relationship and in a fun interview with Drew Barrymore, the director of “The Tender Bar” spoke about the night the couple met, as well as the day, years later, they found out they were having twins.

“Certainly it was not part of the plan to have two children, but Amal’s sister also has twins. At 12 weeks we went to see the baby for the first time, and at one point the doctor tells us ‘he’s a boy’ and then goes and says ‘And a girl!'”

And he adds: “I stay in plan ‘What?’ Tremendous disaster. I said something like ‘are you serious?’ It seems like the best thing in the world to me now, but at the time I was terrified. I was 56 years old and it seemed appalling to me.”

However, after passing the scare and years after raising their little ones Ella and Alexander, even the actor has referred to the intelligence and love for his children, with phrases like this: “They can do whatever they want. They’re a bit smarter than me, so they’ll probably do something; They already speak three languages, while I am still working in English”.

