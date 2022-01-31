George Clooney talks about Ticket To Paradise, the romantic comedy with Julia Roberts | Cinema

Filming was halted due to Covid-19, but meanwhile in a recent interview with Deadline, George Clooney talked about, the new romantic comedy starring Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here we go again) in the control room for Universal Pictures and the Working Title con protagonist too

The actor did not go too far, but he talked about the project:

This film is special. Ol Parker, a truly wonderful director and screenwriter, wrote the script for us. I haven’t made a romantic comedy since One day… by chance, perhaps even longer. I’ve shot some irreverent ones, and in this case Julia and I treat each other terribly in a really funny way. As soon as I read it I called Julia: “Did they send it to you?” and she replied: “Yes”. Then I asked her: “Do you agree?” and she replied: “And you accept?”, I replied: “Yes, but as long as you accept too”. It was a nice coincidence.

Clooney And Roberts they will play a divorced couple who decide to take a trip to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they made 25 years ago.

The last release date was set for October 21, 2022.