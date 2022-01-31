George Clooney talks about Ticket To Paradise, the romantic comedy with Julia Roberts | Cinema

The actor did not go too far, but he talked about the project:
This film is special. Ol Parker, a truly wonderful director and screenwriter, wrote the script for us. I haven’t made a romantic comedy since One day… by chance, perhaps even longer. I’ve shot some irreverent ones, and in this case Julia and I treat each other terribly in a really funny way. As soon as I read it I called Julia: “Did they send it to you?” and she replied: “Yes”. Then I asked her: “Do you agree?” and she replied: “And you accept?”, I replied: “Yes, but as long as you accept too”. It was a nice coincidence.
Clooney And Roberts they will play a divorced couple who decide to take a trip to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they made 25 years ago.
The last release date was set for October 21, 2022.