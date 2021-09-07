George Clooney, the accident that ruined his life; The risk of paralysis – the Democrat

The hugely popular Hollywood actor went through a bad adventure that marked him for the rest of his life. Here’s what happened

Handsome and charming, George Clooney is one of the most successful American actors. Much sought after by directors, its popularity began with the TV series “ER Doctors on the front line“. Thanks to his charisma and charm, in a short time he becomes a real world star. Many successful films in which he is the protagonist. Batman & Robin, Out of Sight, Ocean’s Eleven, the thriller Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Luck (nominated for two Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay), Syriana (which earned him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor), Between the clouds, Paradiso amaro and Argo.

George’s love life was also studded with not a few “successes”. He is married to the beautiful lawyer Amal Alamuddin and also have two twins: Ella and Alexander. However, George’s list of women is very long. He was first married to the actress Talia Basam (in 1989), then had a relationship with the model Lisa Snowdon and with the famous Italian showgirl Elisabetta Canalis. Constantly at the center of gossip, has always tried to devote himself exclusively to his working life as an actor.

George’s great fear: that’s how he risked his life

Unfortunately, George’s life isn’t all pink and white. The American actor in fact fights incessantly against an evil that has hit his brain and that never seems to want to give up. Due to an accident on the set, Elisabetta Canalis’ ex experienced severe pain that caused him frequent headaches with pains in the neck, back and head. It all happened during the filming of Syriana, in 2005. The actor, intent on filming a torture scene, made a wrong movement by falling backwards from the chair he was tied to. The ER doctor says he underwent various recovery therapies, both clinical and physiotherapy

The collision in fact caused him a fracture and one dangerous spill of spinal fluid from the nose, essential fluid for the protection of the brain and spinal cord. The Oscar winner managed to avoid the paralysis, but the consequences of that accident were dire and he still suffers today: migraine, orthoptic headache, also memory loss. George has always faced his pain with his head held high, challenging it every day and today he has learned to live with it, also thanks to the help of his family.