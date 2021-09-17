George Clooney, the accident that ruined his life: the risk of paralysis

The famous American actor was the victim of an accident that made him run the risk of being paralyzed

The great Hollywood star was recently spotted in the Bel Paese, to be precise on the shores of Lake Garda. In the company of the actor is his wife, a beautiful woman who is called Amal Alamuddin, born in the capital of Lebanon who in her life deals with international law.

The two got married in September 2014 and the ceremony was held in Italy, in the enchanting lagoon city of Venice. From their love two twins came into the world, which are called She and Alexander. The couple is very active in terms of charity, becoming the protagonists of various initiatives even during the period of Covid.

Throughout his incredible career, Clooney has managed to win two Oscars: the first came in 2006 as Best Supporting Actor in the film entitled “Syriana”, while the second was due to him thanks to “Argon”, voted best film of 2013.

Read here -> Elisabetta Canalis, the revelation about the love of her life that you all know: “She was always cheating on me”

Loading... Advertisements

Read here -> Flavio Briatore, the Court decides for the megayacht. At auction: “It costs too much to the State”

George Clooney’s serious accident

Just during the shooting of the film that earned him the first Academy Award, George ran into an accident that could have had dramatic implications. The actor has in fact fallen from a chair while he was shooting a scene of torture.

The impact with the ground caused the spinal fluid to escape from his nose, which is a clear liquid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. The risk he ran was even that of being paralyzed, but luckily Clooney was able to avert that danger.

Nonetheless, the injury caused him a number of health problems that Elisabetta Canalis’ ex has carried over time, starting from severe migraines up to a partial memory loss. To try to solve these ailments, the Hollywood star underwent some surgeries and various therapies, which unfortunately were not very effective.

Thanks to the love of his wife and family though, George has finally found the smile together with a touch of lightheartedness, thanks to which he is partly able to move forward without overly accusing the psychological pains and discomforts deriving from the hard accident.