George Clooney, the background on Elisabetta Canalis: the confession

Almost 10 years after his liaison with Elisabetta Canalis, George Clooney has revealed some background on their relationship.

From 2009 to 2011 George Clooney lived an intense love affair with the former tissue Elisabetta Canalis, with whom the liaison was shipwrecked without the two ever revealing the reasons which led them to separation. In a recent interview reported by Corriere della Sera the actor confessed unpublished details about his relationship with the showgirl and the reasons that would have prompted him to bond with her: “You don’t know Elisabetta Canalis, you don’t know what she did to me: she was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life“, Declared the actor.

Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney: the love story

For about 2 years the love story between Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney has kept fans all over the world in suspense, and many have believed that sooner or later the two would be involved in wedding. Inexplicably, the liaison ended in a stalemate, and today the two have gone their separate ways.

GEORGE CLOONEY

Nevertheless, the famous actor has always shown his esteem towards the former Sardinian tissue, while she has always preferred to keep the utmost silence on the matter. “We are not together anymore. It is very difficult and very personal, so we hope that our privacy will be respected “, the two had made it known with an official statement following the breakup.

Their private life

After breaking up with George Clooney, Elisabetta Canalis found serenity at the side of the American surgeon Brian Perri, with whom he had his daughter Skyler Eva. Clooney for his part is married to the lawyer Amal Alamuddin, with whom he had his twin children Alexander and Ella.

