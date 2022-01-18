George Clooney, the bitter outburst: “I always have to fight. Now theaters don’t want my films anymore”

It’s a bitter-tasting vent what it is George Clooney entrusted to Entertainment Weekly. The opportunity to indulge in the harsh considerations on the attitude of the distributors world towards him came with a question about what it meant for him to entrust The Tender Bar to Amazon Prime Video. “I always have to fight – began the actor and director -. I’m also doing a movie with Brad Pitt for Apple who has a big budget. The secret is to work hard to ensure that your film also hits theaters. There is nothing more exciting than seeing a comedy in a room full of people or a scary movie ”.

And again: “I think it is an important part of our work to always try to protect the integrity of our films by making them reach the cinema. But if I’m being honest, I admit that cinemas haven’t jumped for joy for a long time to have most of the films I’ve made. They told me: ‘It’s not really our stuff anymore.’ So streaming platforms have really helped keep stories like mine alive. “