George Clooney, the drama of his son’s illness: “He has been locked up at home for months …”

What Happens to George Clooney? The Hollywood star is struggling with his son’s illness and for months he has literally locked himself in the house: that’s what it is.

George Clooney it’s a actor, movie director and American film producer, born in Lexington, Kentucky. Famous throughout the world, he is considered to be one of the most important actors of Hollywooda real star of international caliber. Today it has 60 years of age and lives in Los Angeles with his family.

Clooney is also very famous in Italynot only for his work, but also for being engaged to the showgirl Elisabetta Canalis and be the owner of the luxurious villa Oleandra sul Lake Como. On the other hand, George Clooney in Italy also got married in September 2014.

There wife by George Clooney is Amal Alamuddin, also known as Amal Clooney. She is a lawyer and activist for human rights and theirs marriage it was celebrated in Venice. In 2017 George and Amal Clooney they had two twin childrena male and a female: they are called Alexander And She and today they are about 4 and a half years old.

Unfortunately, however, one of his sons is causing many concerns to the Hollywood star. In fact, recently the news of the dramatic illness of the child and George Clooney’s reaction was absolutely radical. Here’s what happened.

George Clooney’s son is sick: he locks himself in the house

What happens to the Hollywood star? He is always very reserved, he doesn’t even use social media, but American gossip magazines report that Clooney is “Closed at home for months …“, To the point that even the filming of his latest film in production has been interrupted.

The reason? In any way avoid contracting the coronavirus and therefore put his child at risk as a subject asthmatic, could not just blame Covid. The actor has taken the matter very seriously and does not appear to be letting go until the emergency clears.

Alexander Clooney, son of actor George Clooneysuffers from asthma, a illness or syndrome which attacks the respiratory tract and can also be quite serious in some cases. The extent of the disease is not known precisely, what is known is that Clooney literally is locked in the house.