George Clooney, the drama of his son’s illness: what he suffers from

The Hollywood star opened up by declaring the difficult family situation. George Clooney’s son is in fact facing difficulties. Here’s what happens

George Clooney is one of the most famous and fascinating actors of Hollywood. Appreciated all over the world, he has played roles that have made him one of the greatest Olympians of American and world cinema.

Lately though, Clooney hasn’t been passing a period very easy. The beautiful American actor, in fact, has left some statements about the worries about your son, who is facing a drama due to an illness.

George Clooney here’s what his son is suffering from

Clooney, one of the most beautiful actors in the world, had one private life certainly full of love. His successful career, did not preclude him from becoming father and face this responsibility with sweetness and love.

READ ALSO -> THE FLIGHT, HOW MUCH DO THE THREE ITALIAN TENORS EARN? HERE ARE THE FIGURES

Loading... Advertisements

Precisely for the love that the American actor feels for his own son Alexander, Clooney stated very worried for its conditions. Enough to free his vent with their fans to share and, perhaps, ease their worries.

In a’interview for theObserver, in fact, he recounted that his son Alexander suffers from asthma. The syndrome is one respiratory disease which can endanger those who suffer from it, especially during this period of emergency due to Covid.

Clooney stated how this last period has been hard for all of us, but it has brought great concerns to the family. The actor, however, said he felt lucky I respect those who have more difficulties in facing this period.

READ ALSO -> MEN AND WOMEN, WHAT END OF CONSTANTINE HAVE DONE? HERE TODAY AT 47 YEARS OLD

Born in 2017, Alexander Clooney he is the son of actor George and his beautiful bride Amal Alamuddin, human rights lawyer and activist. Of Alexander and She (his little sister) very little is known, as there are no photos of the two. The sure thing is that they are growing up in a loving and caring family.