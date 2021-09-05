George Clooney, the drama that struck his son: forced to keep him at home

George Clooney, the great American actor, one of the most loved and admired faces in Hollywood, has for some time been seriously worried about his baby’s health. What does little Clooney suffer from?

George Clooney he is one of the most admired faces in Hollywood and an actor who already has a long career full of successes behind him thanks to films that have received a great consensus from audiences and critics. In 2006 his artistic career reaches its peak with the Oscar victory for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film Syriana.

Since 2001 it can be said that he has also become a little Italian, since he saw and fell in love with the marvelous Villa Oleandra, in Laglio, on Lake Como. That house has become his refuge in the moments of pause between one film and another.

These last few months have not been easy for the actor and his family at all. Your baby’s health is a cause for deep concern. How is your son now?

George Clooney, the anguish of a father

It was 2014 when George Clooney married the lawyer of Lebanese origin Amal Alamuddin, in the wonderful scenery of Venice. Two children were born from their marriage, Alexander and She, always kept away from prying eyes and targets. And even the life of a Hollywood star can be undermined by deep concerns, especially when these concern the health of their children.

In recent months it is the man and, above all, George Clooney father to be seriously worried. The American actor some time ago gave an interview in which he talked about the health condition of little Alexander. What disease does little Alexander suffer from?

Little Alexander’s illness

In our time, unfortunately marked by the Covid pandemic – 19, any other pathology, especially when it affects young children, brings with it a further aggravation of worries. George Clooney, speaking of his son’s illness, said that the little boy suffers from asthma.

Asthma is a chronic disease that affects the respiratory tract, just like the Coronavirus that triggered today’s pandemic. Little Alexander, born in 2017, absolutely cannot run the risk of contracting Covid. For this reason, in recent months, the actor’s entire family has been forced to live at home. To defend little Alexander from the virus, the house, now more than ever, has become their refuge.