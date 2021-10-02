George Clooney, the dramatic illness of his son: “For months locked up in the house …” – the Democrat

George Clooney was recently the victim of a nightmare that forced him to make an important decision. Here’s what the famous actor did

After a long apprenticeship, George Clooney managed to catch up a noteworthy fame and success. from 1994 to 1999 he held the role of pediatrician in the television series ER – Doctors on the front line. And it was around that time that he began to land his first major film roles, starting with films like Batman & Robin And Out of Sight.

George Clooney’s fame is further amplified in 2001, with the release of one of the most important films of his career, Ocean’s Eleven – Place your bets. In the same year he has also made his debut as a director in the biographical thriller Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, then followed by Good Night, and Good Luck. And it is this last film that earned him 2 Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

In 2006 wins the Oscar for best actor not protagonist. In the following years, ie in 2008, 2010-2012, he received another 3 Oscar nominations for best actor. Only in 2013 does he manage to win yet another Oscar as best film for the production of Argo. During his career he also managed to get 5 Golden Globes, a BAFTA and an Osella Award at the Venice Film Festival.

George Clooney and the tough decision to save his son

In addition to being a great actor, Clooney is also famous for its social activism as since 2008 it is part of the United Nations Messengers of Peace. George Clooney’s humanitarian work also goes as far as trying to end the Darfur conflict up to fundraising for the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

In 2020, however, George did not stop, as he worked on his latest project as a director. We are talking about The Midnight Sky, whose shooting started in 2019 in Finland and then ended only in February 2020. Due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19, the trailer for the film was delayed to be released on October 26th.

For many months George Clooney then decided to stay indoors for fear of infecting the child, suffering from a previous illness. In fact, the son was born with asthma.

The actor’s love life is proceeding swollen and sails. In fact, since 2016 Clooney has been a steady couple with the lawyer Amal Alamuddin, a woman with whom got married in 2014 in Venice. In 2017 the two have twin children, named Alexander and Ella.