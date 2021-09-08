George Clooney, the incident on the set. The signs of that injury: Funweek

Cinema is emotion, dream … but it can also be dangerous. George Clooney knows it well, bearing the signs of an accident on the set

Cinema gives us emotions allows us to dream, but often behind scenes of great impact there can be pitfalls that should not be underestimated. He knows it well George Clooney which bears the marks of a accident on set from ‘Syriana’ in 2005.

READ ALSO: – Tonight on tv, Bitter Paradise with Clooney on Canale 5: curiosities about the film that hits the heart

An injury so serious, it made him consider the idea of put an end to his life. To reveal this personal background was the actor himself a few years ago in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I thought about suicide, it was in 2005, after a back injury. I was lying in a hospital bed with an IV in my arm. I couldn’t move. For three weeks I said to myself: “I can’t resist like this. Can’t I live anymore? “ George Clooney

During the filming of Syriana (beautiful film written and directed by Stephen Gaghan and of which Clooney was among the producers as well as the protagonist) the actor had a bad back accident that caused him a spinal injury. During a torture scene, he made a wrong move and fell backwards with the chair he was tied to. An accident in which the Oscar winner risked paralysis and which caused severe headaches, neck and back pains.

“I tried to get drunk to stun myself and I wanted to get it over with. I couldn’t move and I had this devastating headache ” George Clooney

A long convalescence and surgery allowed George Clooney to regain the physical shape of the past and no longer want to take his own life. It seems to keep going suffer from very severe migraines, but the love of Amal and her twins surely are an extraordinary cure.

@Kikapress