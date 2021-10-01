George Clooney, the incurable disease: risked paralysis – the Democrat

The tragic situation of the American actor, that’s what he is facing

George Clooney is one of the most beloved international actors in the world. Clooney’s apprenticeship has been very long, but popularity is starting to come thanks to TV series ER Medici in Prima Linea where he plays the Dr. Doug Ross. Become an international star and a sex symbol. among his most important film roles we remember Batman & Robin, Out of Sight, Ocean’s Eleven, the thriller Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Luck (nominated for two Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay), Syriana (which earned him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor), Between the clouds, Paradiso amaro and Argo.

George has made headlines for his relationships with some of the most beautiful women in show business. He recently got married to the beautiful lawyer Amal Alamuddin. They became parents of twins – Ella and Alexander. The couple decided to use the utmost confidentiality towards their children, threatening to bring million-dollar lawsuits against anyone who dared to take pictures of them and put them in circulation. George Clooney was first married to the actress Talia Basam (in 1989), then had a relationship with the model Lisa Snowdon and with the famous Italian showgirl Elisabetta Canalis

George’s drama, terrified fans



George struggles with a dark evil that grips his brain and the fight doesn’t seem to be quite over. Following an accident on the set, Elisabetta Canalis’ ex experienced severe chronic pain that caused him not a few illnesses and headache. Neck, back and head do not seem to have peace. The doctor of ER, he says he underwent various recovery therapies, both clinical and physiotherapy. It all happened during the filming of Syriana, in 2005. The actor, intent on filming a torture scene, made a wrong movement by falling backwards from the chair he was tied to.

The impact caused him a fracture and one dangerous spill of spinal fluid from the nose, essential fluid for the protection of the brain and spinal cord. The risk was high, the premium Oscar managed to avoid paralysis, but the consequences of that accident were immense: migraine, orthoptic headache, even memory loss. Clooney he really faced hell, he underwent microsurgery and physiotherapy, but never assessed performance. He faced his pain head on, challenging him every day and today he lives with his demon.