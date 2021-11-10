News

George Clooney: the letter to the tabloids to defend children

George Clooney has officially warned the newspapers since to publish photographs of her twins. After Harry and Meghan, now the actor and his wife Amal Clooney have also decided to move to action against the tabloids and publicly ask that the exploitation of the image of minors is no longer tolerated or tolerable. The reason is simple: after seeing the unauthorized photograph of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old daughter published on the online pages of the Mail (later removed), Clooney found it necessary to point out the risks children face whenever their photos are published.

George Clooney’s request is contained in an open letter, addressed to the “Daily Mail and other newspapers” and was picked up by numerous newspapers including Variety. The point underlined by the actor and director is very clear and should make everyone think: exposing the identity of the actors’ children makes them extremely vulnerable to the attention (and attacks) of strangers.

In the specific case, Clooney reminded the tabloids how Amal’s work in court could jeopardize the safety of the entire Clooney family. Publishing the image of their twins means, in fact, exposing them to possible revenge and retaliation against their mother. Here is George Clooney’s letter to the tabloids.

