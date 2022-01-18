George Clooney, the revelation about the children that leaves everyone speechless

In a recent interview, George Clooney revealed a detail about his twin children that left everyone speechless.

Ever since he achieved international fame as the protagonist of the ER Medici frontline medical drama series, George Clooney it needs no introduction anywhere in the world. The Hollywood actor has managed to exploit the notoriety obtained with that first successful role to become one of the giants of the American film industry and an international star.

Part of the credit is due to its charm, for which it has been considered for years (and probably still is) a sex symbol. It is no coincidence that the actor often talked about his romantic relationships, one of which concerned the Italian gossip sector closely, given that he has been in a relationship with the beautiful Elisabetta Canalis for years.

Certainly, however, George has not based all his fame on gossip, on the contrary, he has shown on several occasions that he is a great actor and in recent years also that he is an extraordinary director. Talent and charm are one lethal combination, especially if to these is added a strong self-irony and a natural sympathy, shown every time he is interviewed.

George Clooney, the revelation about the children surprises and amuses everyone

These days the American actor is shooting various talk shows to advertise his latest work. The latest interview that went viral is the one that Clooney gave to the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show, an occasion in which he once again showed off his innate irony. Here in Italy what was particularly striking was George’s revelation about the twin sons She And Alexander, the result of the relationship with his partner Amal Alamuddin.

As soon as he arrived, George answered the landlord’s question about his constant travels to Italy – a land that the actor particularly loves for his holidays – saying that it was a “terrible mistake”, the reason being: in these occasions the children have absorbed a lot of the Italian language and use it as a code against parents: “We did a really stupid thing. At the age of three they speak fluent Italian, but I don’t and neither do Amal. So it’s really terrible. We armed them with a secret language ”.

So to show how this linguistic knowledge turns against him, the actor gives an example: “I tell them to tidy up the room before going to bed and they say ‘Daddy, st ***'” . Anecdote that made both the conductor and everyone present in the studio burst out laughing.