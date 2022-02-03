George Clooney, the sensational confession on Elisabetta Canalis: “He made me …”

George Clooney and the sensational confession about his ex Elisabetta Canalis: here are the details and the curiosities of the story

His charm has conquered the world and to this are added also the talent and professionalism making him a man appreciated in the film world: we are talking about George Clooney, American actor, director, screenwriter, producer and entrepreneur known for having obtained numerous awards and recognitions during his career for some cinematographic films, among which we can remember They were frontline doctors, Batman & Robin and Out of Sight collaborating on an ongoing basis with director Steven Soderbergh.

George’s talent is certainly inherited from his parents, his mom a former model of some beauty pageants and his dad a former TV presenter. For years he cultivated the dream of art and entertainment and in his life he attended Augusta High School, practicing basketball and baseball continuously and professionally, obtaining recognition as a great player even if, in 1977 he sustained an audition with i Cincinnati Reds with negative result.

His first debut, however, takes place in 1978, when he gets a part in the TV series Colorado, subsequently obtaining a starring role in the sitcom P / C-ER. He continues his dream by playing small roles in several fictional stories of a certain caliber such as The Lady in Yellow, Hunter, Ageless Hearts and The Return of the Killer Tomatoes. The popularity he obtained thanks to the successful fiction Er Medici in the front line interpreting his character from 1994 to 1999 and obtaining the nomination for the Golden Globe and Emmy Award.

Thanks to his talent and professionalism, he has achieved the Oscar Prize as “Best Supporting Actor” for the film Syrian as well as a Golden Globe, and he also dedicates part of his life to humanitarian projects such as the non-profit organization “Not On Our Watch”, to focus global attention on preventing mass atrocity.

In the past, the actor has been linked to the most famous brunette tissue of the satirical news Striscia la Notizia, Elisabetta Canalis and in the course of an interview he revealed interesting details about their relationship.

George Clooney’s confession on Elisabetta Canalis

In the year 2009 George Clooney entertains a love affair with the beautiful Italian Elisabetta Canalis, a relationship that lasts for about two years and ends in 2011.

Both, today, live a happy life but remember that love as pure and sincere so much so that the actor revealed a background on their story stating: “You don’t know Elisabetta Canalis, she was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life ”.