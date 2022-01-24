George Clooney, the sensational confession on Elisabetta Canalis: We always did it like this – the Democrat

The well-known actor George Clooney is back to talk about his relationship with the showgirl Elisabetta Canalis: what he revealed

Surely George Clooney he is one of the most important and famous personalities of the American and world show business. He started acting when he was very young and your talent has been recognized multiple times with major awards. However, in Italy his fame increased exponentially during his relationship with Elisabetta Canalis.

The artist was nominated forOscar a dozen times and even won it: in 2006 for Syriana for Best Supporting Actor and in 2013 for Argon for Best Picture. His career is undoubtedly remarkable, spanning over thirty years and has been a great success.

Obviously, he is also very well known in Italy, but there was a period in which he was particularly famous. We refer to the period between 2009 and 2011, when he was busy with the ex-tissue note of Strip the news.

A while ago he let himself go in an interview and came back with important revelations on this report.

George Clooney, the background on the story with Elisabetta Canalis

There love story between George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis lasted a couple of years, between 2009 and 2011 and during this period they lived between Italy and the United States. It has been more than ten years since then and both have rebuilt their lives.

Him, for example, after a brief acquaintance with the wrestler Stacy Keibler, in 2013 met the lawyer Amal Alamuddin, whom he then married in 2014 in Venice. The couple have twins, Ella and Alexander, who were born in 2017.

She too got married: her wedding was celebrated in 2014 in Sardinia, together with the Italian-American surgeon Brian Perri, with whom he now lives in Los Angeles. They have a daughter, Skyler Eva, who is now 6 years old.

In short, a lot of water has passed under the bridge since that relationship, but every now and then we come back to talk about it. Here’s what it has revealed the Hollywood star.

“You don’t know Elizabeth, you don’t know what he did to me: she was absolutely the woman who made me laugh more in the course of my life“. TO Cover screw, she replied: “George is a very person fun, it was he who loved playing pranks more than me. For example, he loved making water balloons for paparazzi“. Certainly, there has been a lot of laughter throughout their history.