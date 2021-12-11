George Clooney: “The things I know about life I learned at the counter of a bar”

“I’m working on my next film, which will be about the monster of Florence, with Antonio Banderas in the role of journalist Mario Spezi”, confides George Clooney. in a low voice. “I’m afraid I won’t sleep at night for this project.” A revelation that the actor, director, producer who can’t be more Hollywood-like, would only make to someone with an Italian passport, who knows that story well. Movie maker and Oscar star, billionaire, philanthropist, husband, father, object of women’s desires and envied by 90% of men since he wore Dr. Ross’s smock in ER, we meet him for the launch of his eighth directorial job.

A particularly George-oriented project because it is based on a book that Clooney loved very much, that is the novel by the most famous American memoir author, as well as a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, JR Moehringer: he was the ghost writer of Andre Agassi, he will be for Prince Harry in 2022 and he was of himself in 2005 with the novel The Tender Bar – The bar of high hopes, in which he recounts the years of his training, around the Dickens counter, an initiatory setting that he attended between the ages of seven and 25. “I’m sixty years old like Moehringer, so I lived in the same historical period that is the background to the events of his book, I observed the same cultural changes, I listened to the same songs, Paul Simon … Songs that took me back to the years’ 70, to youth ». Because music, he says, “is like a perfume: it has the power to bring you back, like a time capsule.”

The power “button” for the trip? «The film begins with Radar Love by Golden Earring (1973), it is a song that I love and for me it is full of memories ». With Moehringer he also shares the attraction towards bars: «Places and crossroads of wonderful encounters, which in turn contain other worlds that I have come to know very well, as well as all the characters who frequent them», he pauses to reflect. “I’ll tell you more, I too grew up in a similar place: a mirror of a simpler life than the one we live today.” And he adds: “But I don’t think the bullshit that we guys did in bars back then is very different from what the new generations commit in clubs today”.

Born in 1961 and raised in Kentucky, Clooney has other similarities with John Joseph Moehringer (in the film he is played by Tye Sheridan): George also spent his summers with his uncle (in the film he is Ben Affleck), but in Cincinnati, Ohio. “Our family has always been eccentric, starting with my aunt Rosemary, who was a singer and hired me as a driver. My job was to chauffeur her and her friends all over Hollywood, who are also decidedly “bar animals”. She was the one who taught me that there is no school to manage success: you only learn by doing bullshit“. It goes without saying that, in retrospect, Aunt Rosemary “was absolutely right.”

Ben Affleck in a scene from the film

In the family, another true counter-top herd animal was Uncle George, from whom I inherited the name. My father’s brother, he was a whimsical fellow who loved women, all without distinction, and worked at the River Downs racecourse. He practically lived in a bar nearby, very similar to the one we see in the film: not very respectable and dark, my mother called him bucket of blood, because of the fights that were repeated regularly in the middle of the night. I remember very well that Uncle George, especially when he raised his elbow, always had interesting stories to tell. Most of the time unsuitable for a 12-year-old, but I was proud of the fact that he spoke to me as if I were an adult, a peer ». In Ohio, young George also learned other subjects: “I spent whole summers earning my first dollars with small jobs. One was to take care of the horses after the races, I would walk them, groom them and take them back to the stables. Sometimes I rounded up by reselling packets of cigarettes bought for 50 cents for three dollars. Back then it was a lot of money for a kid. ‘

Clooney also suffered from the absence of the father figure. “He was a hard worker and we never spent much time together. He was a good dad, but definitely never a “friend”. Over time we got closer, but the relationship I had with my uncle was different, with him I could talk about things that I could never reveal to my father ». Perhaps also because of the common “territory” delimited by the confines of a bar, in which the sharing of experiences unites whoever is inside, breaking down the generational barriers with blows of communication, drinks, habits and routines.

“In the film I wanted to emphasize the intimacy between the various characters rather than the lack of relationship with the father figure,” adds Clooney. “I wanted to celebrate the vitality of that environment, not to exorcise the demons of my adolescence.”

The most important lesson the director learned from the film is another. «I’ve always loved working in a team, but with the lockdown I realized it’s a necessity. I need human contact. I know I’m very lucky, I never imagined being able to do a job in which you can free your imagination and stimulate the creativity of others. Girando The Tender Bar I added another piece, I understood the importance of space, of the mask to wear with which to protect those who worked at my side. This is a profession where you discover something new every day, especially from those who are better than you. And I have had the privilege of working with directors such as Alexander Payne, Steven Soderbergh, Jason Reitman, Alfonso Cuarón, the Coen brothers … They all have one thing in common, a similar approach ». He takes a break. “Actually, two: no one ever rehearses the scene before each take and everyone shoots only what they deem strictly necessary. As an actor, this method gives me the opportunity to concentrate without wasting energy and, as a director, it does not influence me in creating an initial vision ahead of time ».

Other teachings received from the great? “As a director, I’ve learned to choose actors well: it’s essential because they can literally save even bad movies. And it is essential that those in charge keep this in mind: it is important to tell the story, but it is equally central to trust the cast and create a united team ».