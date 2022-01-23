George Clooney, the tragedy of the disease: “closed in the house for months” – the Democrat

George Clooney experienced a very important domestic drama. Here is the background of the actor and director

In an interview he shared his with everyone experienced concern about his family. A period that has experienced a lot during a very particular moment. George Clooney in his life he traveled a lot thanks to his work, which allowed him to see and know different realities. However, like all of us, when he gets home he can’t wait to devote time to his loved ones.

His incredible career allowed him to have one under his belt incredible amount of movies both as an actor and as a director. Just think that, the latest name production Midnight Sky, has achieved tremendous success. The films in which he starred have become by now very important films of international cinema.

But in addition to the George Clooney actor and director, we also know his very well private sphere. In fact, in addition to the figure of sex symbol that has been built over the years for his charm, the actor is married for some time with the one who has stolen his heart. His name is Amal and they managed to create a beautiful family thanks to the twins Alexander and Ella. But between joys and satisfactions, they also experienced a very dramatic moment.

George Clooney and the decision to save him

There situation inside the home it really was urgent and not at all quiet. This is for a very specific reason, since one of George Clooney’s family members lived on his own skin not indifferent voltage. But let’s progress step by step. The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the whole world, including celebrities.

Given the situation all over the globe, George Clooney took it a very specific decision to keep his safe family. Or lock yourself up in the house. It all started in the month of March when the actor decides to remain all confined within the home to prevent the little one of the house from being affected. The reason is very specific, as Alexander is considered a risk subject for his illness.

Being infected with covid-19 would have been a problem for him too great a danger to run. “This has been a crazy year for everyone, starting badly and going on as well. I am lucky, I have a successful career, a huge house. We can go outside “. In addition, George Clooney also asked his fans to go out as little as possible and to always pay close attention, obviously for the possibilities of each one.

Despite the actor’s extreme gesture for his family, at that moment she appeared as theonly solution to safeguard his loved ones. A “simple” matter of priority.