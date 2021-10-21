George Clooney, the untold truth about Canalis: “He made me …” – the Democrat

The Hollywood star reveals a backstory that drives fans crazy: they still talk about their love story after a long time. Here’s what it is

A love story like that of the movies: George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis have made millions of fans dream for a long time. But now that love story worthy of Pretty Woman is over. The two, however, always talk about themselves: there is no shortage of revelations about that period so happy with their life, even though today they both have two happy and peaceful lives. Fans are still interested in that great dream that the Hollywood actor and the tissue par excellence have made us live.

A love that began in 2009 and that lasted almost two years. Elisabetta had recently become very famous after her experience on the counter of Strip the News, the satirical news. George, on the other hand, came from various previous stories that didn’t always go very well. The two immediately understood each other and wanted to start a great love adventure. Elizabeth was aware that she would have to move and so she did. So much so that she still lives between the United States and Italy that, apparently, she is starting to miss a bit.

George and the sweet secret revealed

Today, however, the actor and the Italian showgirl broke up. Elizabeth lives in the United States with her partner Brian Perri, with whom he also had the daughter Skyler Eva. George, on the other hand, after a particular period, seems to have found stability. In fact, in 2014, the actor su is married to Amal Alamuddin. The twins were born from their marriage in 2017 Ella and Alexander. Two lives that have continued their way, never meeting again. Like all detachments, the end of their relationship was painful, but inevitable.

George is the one who, however, sometimes comes back to the subject: this suggests that the period in which they were together was very intense and positive. It was he who spoke softly and tenderly of the his relationship with Elizabeth. “You don’t really know her, she was absolutely the woman who made me laugh more in my life“- revealed the American actor.