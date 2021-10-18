George Clooney, third son: the actor’s truth

George Clooney And Amal Alamuddin are they expecting the third child? The news had been circulating for weeks and only now the actor and his better half have decided to tell the truth, or rather to deny the gossip.

George Clooney: the third child

A few weeks ago, the Daily Mail launched a bombshell that went around the world in a flash. The chatter claimed that George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin were waiting for the third child.

The two are already parents of twins, Ella and Alexander, so another baby would have been the icing on the cake. Not only that, the source heard by the magazine reported that Amal was in the fourth month of pregnancy and that soon she would no longer be able to keep her belly hidden. Last but not least, the two lovebirds had already announced the good news to family and friends on July 4th.

George Clooney, third son: the truth

George and Amal were silent for a while, then they decided to tell the truth. Through one of them representative, denied the news a US OK!, reporting that there is no third child on the way. The actor and his better half will not welcome any children into the family: for the moment they are already busy with the Twins Ella and Alexander and they don’t have time for another and eventual baby.

Loading... Advertisements

George Clooney: No third child on the way

Having established that the twins Ella and Alexander will not have, at least not now, a little brother or a little sister, the Clooney family is enjoying a nice vacation in Italy. Unfortunately, they have experienced the ugly flood which hit Como in recent days and the actor also took the field to help the population.