George Clooney to the media: “Do not publish photos of my children”

“We must protect our children”. With an open letter to the media, George Clooney reiterates the importance of protecting the privacy of minors, especially if, as in the case of her two children, they have particularly publicly exposed parents. That is, a Hollywood star like him and a frontline human rights lawyer, like the woman he married in 2014, Amal Alamuddin.

“After seeing the photo of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old daughter and the fact that you consequently removed those photos, we ask you to refrain from putting photos of our children in your publication, “wrote the American actor, addressing in particular to the Daily Mail and to the main international newspapers.

Several times Clooney, become father of the twins Ella and Alexander in 2017, reiterated the criticality of the work done by his wife Amal Alamuddin, often exposed in trials involving various terrorist groups. “My wife’s job sees her confront and put terrorist groups on trial and we take all possible precautions to keep our family safe,” the letter reads. “We cannot protect our children if a publication puts their faces on the cover. We have never sold a photo of our boys, we are not on social media and we never publish photos because doing so would put their lives at risk. Not a paranoid danger, but real-world problems, with real-world consequences“.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin, the photostory

The latest photos published by Daily Mail and other media, showed the Clooney family leaving for Hamilton Island, Australia, where the Hollywood star is about to begin filming his new film with Julia Roberts, Ticket to Paradise. The images were taken as the couple boarded the plane holding their children in their arms. The departure was only possible after the mandatory quarantine period provided for in the country and which the Clooneys spent in a residence in the countryside.

“We hope you agree that the need to sell advertising is not greater than the need to prevent innocent children from being targeted, ”reads the closing of the message written by George Clooney. A protection that should be essential.

READ ALSO: George Clooney has no intention of becoming president of the United States

READ ALSO: Amal and George Clooney, the return of the couple looks