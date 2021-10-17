George Clooney today, 60 years old and not feeling them between family, a thousand passions and civil commitment

He is a man who loves to live intensely George Clooney. And he amply demonstrated it in these firsts 60 years (completed on May 6) during which, between one set and another, he managed to find time for many other things, from social to entrepreneurial commitment, without forgetting a fundamental ingredient for him, namely love.

With his Clark Gable charm and that unmistakable rascal smile, however, he left behind a trail of broken hearts and relationships with no happy ending (before he found a soul mate).

In the late 1980s he had a liason with the actress Kelly Preston (later became the wife of John Travolta) and in 1989 he decided to get married with his colleague Talia Balsam. In 1993 the marriage ends and it seems not particularly well, as George declares his intention never to marry again. Thus begins his golden bachelor phase (inveterate), which sees him pass from one love story to another: in his sentimental curriculum we find the models Lisa Snowdon And Sarah Larson, the showgirl Elisabetta Canalis and the wrestler Stacy Keibler.

At that time, the famous Madame Tussauds museum in Las Vegas even exhibited a statue of her in a tuxedo calling her Marrying George Clooney, giving her fans the chance to dress up as a bride and be photographed next to her wax version.

Probably no one, at the time, would have imagined that in a few years there would be a woman who would really take him to the altar. We speak of course of Amal Alamuddin, a successful lawyer, who starts dating in 2013 and falls madly in love with him so much that he forgets his bachelor vote. The two married in Venice in September 2014 and three years later became the parents of the twins She And Alexander. George never misses the opportunity to point out how the love for Amal and his becoming a father has literally revolutionized his life, of course for the better. Recently the rumors that spoke of their crisis have been denied, so much so that according to some insiders he would not even mind having another child.

On the other hand, over the years he has learned to find the right compromise between his career (which began with the TV series ER – Doctors on the front line and continued with numerous successful films, dto Ocean’s Eleven to Syriana – which earned him an Oscar – or from Confessions of a Dangerous Mind to The Ides of March, directed by him) and the private dimension. This is also thanks to the time spent in Italy, in his beloved Villa Oleandra: he himself declared it during the presentation of his latest film The Midnight Sky (of which he is director and protagonist). In fact, it seems that the Lake Como has managed not only to enchant him with his beauty, but also to change his lifestyle, making him more peaceful and aware of how lucky he is. A love totally reciprocated by the Larians, who paint him as the star next door, always kind and helpful. Many have also seen it several times whizzing along the hairpin bends that run along the lake on a motorbike.

Loading... Advertisements

It is well known, in fact, that George is a great fan of two wheels (in his collection there are various models of Harley Davidson, T-Max, Guzzi and Triumph) even if, after the bad accident that saw him involved in Sardinia three years ago during a break from filming the TV series Catch-22, apparently he decided to hang his helmet on a nail.

And this is not the only chapter he has decided to close: in 2017, in fact, he decided to sell Casamigos, the tequila company, founded together with Rande Gerber (husband of Cindy Crawford) and Mike Meldman. An activity born from a group of friends, inspired by the evenings spent together in Cabo San Lucas (in Mexican Baja California) sipping this precious distillate. Probably at the time of the sale there was a bit of nostalgia for those times, but you know: business is business.

That said, we mustn’t forget how important George Clooney is to him friends: the star has fourteen worthy of being considered such, to which in 2013 he wanted to show his gratitude for all they did for him (especially in the years when he was broke) by giving each one a million dollars.

On the other hand, the golden heart of the actor is well known, whose humanitarian commitment it is truly commendable. United Nations Messenger of Peace since 2008, he has taken action to attempt a resolution to the Darfur conflict, as well as to raise funds to help the victims of September 11, 2001, the tsunami of 2004 and the Haiti earthquake of 2010 (only for give some examples). He is also one of the founders (along with Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and others) of the non-profit organization Not On Our Watch, which aims to stop and prevent mass atrocities.

It is therefore no coincidence that, for several years, there have been rumors of his possible descent into the field politic: who knows if, with the arrival of 60, the time will finally be ripe.

+ SPECIAL Clooney 60: