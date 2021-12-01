George Clooney today looks to the past: “I thought I was dying”

George Cloney he thought he was on the verge of death after a serious motorcycle accident three years ago. It was the summer of 2018 and the actor was in Sardinia for the filming of the “Catch-22” series when a car overwhelmed him while he was driving his two-wheeler. After the impact George violently hit the windshield of the car, before falling to the ground. In short, a truly delicate moment, which the star has finally decided to share with the fans.

“I was waiting for my switch to go out,” Clooney told al Sunday Times referring to his terrible experience. George did not report any serious consequences, but he did not forgive those who approached with smartphones to photograph him as he lay on the asphalt. The actor commented in this regard: “If you are a public figure and you are on the ground on the verge of death, it is normal for some people to think that it is a fact of entertainment to post on their Facebook pages”.

Despite not being a pessimistic person, on this occasion he realized that no one cared about how he really was: “I’m a pretty positive man, but that experience taught me that to them you are just pure entertainment.” After the accident his wife Amal has strictly forbidden him to get back on the bike. Clooney also reflected on the recent milestone of 60, a “deceptive” number given her form and her stainless sex appeal.

George Clooney today: confiding in his wife Amal

The actor told his wife Amal: “Touch Iron, I’m healthy. I still play basketball with young boys. I feel good but in 20 years I’ll be 80 and 80 is a heavy number ”. He then concluded: “I promised you that the next 20 years will be peaceful and we must celebrate them”.