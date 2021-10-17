George Clooney turns 60 (dreaming of third child with Amal Alamuddin)

George Clooney blows out sixty candles. Happy as ever, thanks to wife Amal Alamuddin and their two children: i twins Ella and Alexander, 4 years old in January. The star born in America on June 6, 1961 “for a long time he doubted that he would ever meet thatsoul mate that he had always dreamed of ”- told an insider Us Weekly – «but then Amal arrived and everything changed“.

The former Hollywood golden bachelor in the role of husband and father looks so good that at sixty he does not rule out the idea of ​​another child: “George is not entirely against this idea,” revealed the source of the American weekly. “Never say never. It seems unlikely, but not impossible ».

Impossible is not for sure. The actor has repeatedly confessed that the marriage with Amal and the birth of the twins have filled his life: “I had never been in the position where someone else’s life was infinitely more important to me than mine“. Plus, due to the lockdown imposed by Covid, the Clooney spouses spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles. And this closeness would further strengthen their relationship: “They lived like a real family, have been with the twins longer, sharing parental responsibilities, and now they are more united than ever», Told the insider a Us Weekly.

So united by dream about baby number three? Listening to George’s joking tales, it seems unlikely. Il divo a few months ago, during the last interview granted to CBS Sunday Morning, he had said: “Amal and I had never talked about the possibility of having children. Then we went to the doctor, we did the ultrasound and they said: “It’s a boy”. I exclaimed: “A child, great!”. Then they added: “And here’s another one …”. But I … I was ready for one, wasn’t I? I am old! I stood petrified for ten minutes looking at the photo, repeating the word “two” in my mind ».

Anecdotes aside, perhaps the insider is right: never say never. On the other hand, after the divorce from his colleague Talia Balsam in 1993, George had a certainty: “I will never remarry. I will not have children. I have a job, I have many friends, my life is full, everything is perfect ». Then Amal came into his life and for the former womanizer who has collected a slew of famous girlfriends (from Renee Zellweger to Krista Allen, by Elisabetta Canalis to Stacy Keibler) everything has changed. He married (sumptuous ceremony in Venice in 2014), and it is became a father of two. Son number three at sixty “seems unlikely, but not impossible.”

