GEORGE CLOONEY turns 60! Read all her style secrets here!

George Clooney and its first 60 years in style

George Clooney was born on May 6, 1961. Zodiac sign, Taurus. Sign ruled by the planet Venus. And it couldn’t be otherwise. Beautiful, famous, attractive but also affable and stylish. His is a real style. The unconventional moral and civil integrity combined with a distinct and moderate appearance also make it a point of reference in the good taste of dressing. Elegant, sober, with a certain propensity for minimalism with a “clean” taste. Its being formal but not overlooked is a true hallmark. He wears a tie only and exclusively for special occasions. George is in fact one of the most copied tend setters of the unbuttoned shirt and go. He knows how to enhance the practicality and comfort in dressing with a lot of elegance. He is a distinguished and classy man. The fashionable non-conformism without excess belongs to him. Never eccentric or unconventional, if we exclude some extravagance in photographic shoots for friends like Giorgio Armani. Her outfit is that refined easy chic of the socially minded man adaptable to everyday life according to which style and elegance can go hand in hand with comfort. Go indiscriminately from a t-shirt to a double-breasted without sophistry.

