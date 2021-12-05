George Clooney turns down a $ 35 million job

George Clooney, director and producer, 60, has revealed that he turned down $ 35 million for a day of work: was supposed to film an advertising campaign for an airline. The actor – who we will see again in the film The Tender Bar, has shared his thoughts on a number of topics, from fatherhood to finances.

George Clooney knows when to say no, especially when his morale comes into play. During a recent interview with The Guardian, the Hollywood star confided to the interviewer that she turned down a multimillion-dollar payday in the past. He was asked if he was satisfied with the fortune he built from his career as an actor and entrepreneur: the actor said he was happy, so much so that he even had the freedom to refuse what was not worth it for him.





“I talked to Amal about it and, in the end, we decided it wasn’t worth it. The company is tied to a country that, although our ally, has sometimes questionable policies. And frankly, if I have to lose sleep for even a minute it means it’s not worth it. I would say I have enough money“. Clooney was referring to his wife, Amal Clooney, 43, human rights lawyer. The couple married in Venice, Italy in 2014 and have two children: twins Alexander and Ella.

The millionaire engagement with Nespresso

Thanks to the engagement with Nespresso, Clooney earned 40 million, becoming a brand ambassador to the world. It also sold its beverage brand Casamigos to beverage giant Diageo in a $ 1 billion deal.

It is not the first time that star of Ocean’s Eleven defends their beliefs. In recent years, she has made several passionate appeals to the tabloids not to post photos of celebrities’ children, including those of her twins.

In 2019, Clooney called for a boycott of nine luxury hotels, run by the Sultan of Brunei, due to harsh laws that will be imposed on the population, including laws to criminalize LGBTQ community. In 2018, following the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, he instead wrote a heartfelt letter to the students, taking pride in their activism, as well as offering his support to promote school safety and gun control.

