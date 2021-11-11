George Clooney US president, the 2024 candidacy has been dropped

The rumor had been around for years: one day George Clooney will be president of the United States, will follow the example of his colleague Ronald Reagan, also an actor and elected president in 1981, and if he married Amal Alamuddin (after having discarded many) it is because only she is the right woman to fill the role of First Lady. No one, however, had ever thought of asking the person concerned how much truth there was in this story. A reporter from the BBC during an interview with the actor who answered clearly: “no”. Former Dr. Ross of ER, who turned 60 in June 2021, was interviewed by Andrew Marr on the UK channel to promote the new film The Tender Bar, and turning on various topics, given the attention that Clooney and his wife have always paid to social issues and politics, Marr inevitably asked him if he intended to dedicate this new phase of his life by starting to apply for some American institutional role. , to then arrive at the White House. “No, because I’d really like to have a good life,” Clooney said without delay.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin at the premiere of The Tender Bar in London Samir HusseinGetty Images

The actor explained in detail that a second career in politics is not on his agenda and that he would instead like to reduce his workload to enjoy life even more: “I turned 60 this year and had a conversation with my wife about how much we were both working too hard, I told her we have to think of these as the happy years“, she said.” In 20 years I’ll be 80 and it doesn’t matter how much you train or what you eat: I’m always 80, and so I told her we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way. ” Clooney explained to the reporter that one of the things he would like to do more often, now that his body still allows him, is playing basketball in his spare time, his passion. But he still took the opportunity to talk about the endorsement he gave current US President Joe Biden during the election campaign, and described America as “a country still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump “, which he defined knucklehead, “a stupid person”.

