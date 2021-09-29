News

George Clooney: “When I drew $ 14 million in cash from the bank, the security guards shit on him.”

“I was a single guy. I was 52 or something. We were all getting old. I thought: ‘All I have are these friends who have helped me in one way or another in 35 years. Without them I would have nothing of what I have. If I were hit by a bus, they’d all be in the will. So why am I waiting to be hit by a bus? ‘”. To say it is George Clooney which, in an interview with GQ on the occasion of his nomination as “Icon of the Year”, he revealed the reasons that led him eight years ago to gift a million dollars to each of his 14 best friends. It was already one of them, his business partner Rande Gerber, who spoke in 2017 about the gesture of generosity of the Hollywood star, but now he himself remembers those moments.

Clooney says he hired a van to collect cash in Los Angeles, at a bank where he knew he would have the large sum of money available. He put a million dollars in each of the 14 briefcases he got: “The security people were falling on him“, Clooney reveals, explaining that he then made an appointment with friends at his house the next day. “I showed a map indicating all the places I got to see thanks to them and I convinced them to accept that money, ”concluded the actor.

Manuela Arcuri breaks the silence on harassment on the set: "Depravati! They told me 'show your breasts' and asked me to undress "

