George Clooney will co-direct The Boys in the Boat, Callum Turner in the cast

Kim Lee9 hours ago
George Clooney and partner Grant Heslov prepare to direct the sports film The Boys in the Boat, which chronicles the triumph of the University of Washington men’s rowing team at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

While we await the arrival of his The Tender Bar, George Clooney is increasingly launched in the career of director. The star is preparing to co-direct with friend and partner in Smokehouse Pictures Grant Heslov The Boys in the Boat, which will see protagonist Callum Turner.

Emma: Callum Turner in a scene from the movie

Based on Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel, The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, The Boys in the Boat will chronicle the triumph of the University of Washington men’s rowing team that stunned the world by winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Leading the cast will be Englishman Callum Turner, who made a name for himself in Jeremy Saulnier’s thriller Green Room and was recently cast in the Apple series Masters of the Air, produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg and directed by Cary Fukunaga. . Since 2018 Callum Turner is part of the Warner Bros Fantastic Beasts franchise, where he plays the role of the brother of Newt Scamander.

