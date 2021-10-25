News

George Clooney will never be president of the United States (or so he says)

On the London red carpet of The Tender Bar, George Clooney and Amal once again reminded us why they are the most beautiful couple in Hollywood. Always in London, George Clooney was the protagonist of an interview with Fiume della BBC, in which the actor has opened up a lot, talking about his political commitment and his life project together with his wife Amal.

George Clooney is an Oscar-winning actor; established director, as evidenced by his new production The Tender Bar; but also the loving father of Ella and Alexander, the twins born in 2017; passionate about politics and supporter of social causes. In short, a man with a thousand facets and constant commitment, so much so that the interviewer of the BBC it came spontaneously to ask him if he had ever considered pursuing a political career, maybe running for the presidential elections. “I actually wish I had a good life doing the things I love,” Clooney replied. The actor explained why a 24/7 career in politics isn’t for him: “I turned 60 this year, and talking to my wife, noticing that we were both still working hard, I told her we need to think about these. like the golden years “.

In other words, George Clooney is interested in politics, but prefers to give priority to family, his life with Amal, the desire to see his children grow up and devote himself to deepening his role as director, instead of embarking on a decidedly demanding career that would leave little room for free time. Clooney continues to recount the speech with his wife: “In 20 years I will be 80 … a real number where no matter how much you train or what you eat, you are still 80. So I told her we have to make sure we enjoy and live these. years in the best possible way “. And even if we are a little sorry we can’t have George Clooney for president, the ex ER. proves once again the golden companion for his Amal.

