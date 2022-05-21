George Clooney’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

George Timothy Clooney was born in Lexington (Kentucky, USA) on May 6, 1961. American screenwriter, producer, actor and director. In the recognition and awards section, we highlight his two Oscar awards, 4 Golden Globes and a BAFTA achieved.

We compiled his top 10 movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

the ides of march

Platform: Movistar+ and Amazon Videos

Year 2011

Director: George Clooney

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Ryan Gosling Y George Clooney. The cast of characters was completed Philip Seymour, Hoffman, Paul Giamatti, Evan Rachel Wood, Marisa Tomei Y Jeffrey Wright. It had a budget of $12 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $75 million. In the recognition section, we highlight the nomination for Oscar award in the category of best adapted screenplaythe 4 candidates for the Golden Globes -including best film Y better directr- and the 2 candidacies for the BAFTA for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Philip Seymour Hoffmann).

Michael Clayton

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, Movistar+, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and AppleTV.

Year 2007

Director: Tony Gilroy

Duration: 2 hours

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson, Tilda Swinton, Sydney Pollack, Michael O’Keefe, Ken Howard, Denis O’Hare, Robert Prescott, Austin Williams, Sean Cullen, Merritt Wever Y David Lansbury. It had a budget of $25 million and grossed more than $92 million. In the recognition section, we highlight the 7 candidates in the Oscar awards -including best director, best film and best actor for George Clooney– taking the Oscar and also the BAFTA for Tilda Swinton as best supporting actress. We also highlight the 4 candidates in the Golden Globes4 BAFTA and 3 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

open until dawn

Platform: AppleTV, Google Play Store, RakutenTV and Amazon Videos

Year: 1996

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Duration: 1 hour and 48 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Harvey Keitel, George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino, Juliette Lewis, Ernest Liu, Salma Hayek, Cheech Marin, Danny Trejo, Tom Savini, Fred Williamson Y michael parks. It had a budget of $19 million and grossed more than $59 million. The shooting of the feature film took place between June and August 1995 in different locations in Texas, California, Washington and Chihuahua (Mexico). As a curiosity, the bar run by vampires called La “Curled Tit“was built in the desert of California.

The descendants

Platform: Disney+, Movistar+, AppleTV, Google Play Store, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2011

Director: Alexander Payne

Duration: 1 hour and 55 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring George Clooney Shailene Woodley Judy Greer Matthew Lillard Beau Bridges Y Robert Forster. It had a budget of $20 million and grossed more than $177 million. It is a feature film based on the homonymous novel by Kaui Hart Hemmings who won a Oscar award to the best adapted screenplay and 4 additional candidates to the Oscar. also 2 Golden Globes in the categories of best film and best actor for George Clooney3 candidatures in the BAFTA and 1 application for Clooney in it Screen Actors Guild in the category of best actor.

Up in the Air

Platform: +, AppleTV, Google Play Store, RakutenTV and Amazon Videos

Year 2009

Director: Jason Reitman

Duration: 1 hour and 44 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring George ClooneyVera Farmiga Y Anna Kendrick. It is a film adaptation of the novel by Walter Kirn 2001. It had a budget of $25 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $166 million. We highlight her 6 nominations in the Oscar awards5 candidatures in the BAFTA and 1 BAFTA additional in the category of best adapted screenplay and 5 nominations for Golden Globes and 1 additional that he achieved as Best Adapted Screenplay.

Good night and good luck

Platform: Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max

Year 2005

Director: George Clooney

Duration: 1 hour and 33 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring David Strathairn, George Clooney, Robert Downey Jr., Patricia Clarkson, Frank Langella, Jeff Daniels, Tate Donovan, Ray Wise Tom McCarthy, Matt Ross Y Robert Knepper. It had an estimated budget of $7.5 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $54 million. In the recognition and awards section, we highlight the 6 Oscar nominations Y 4 nominations for the Golden Globes.

The thin red line

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, Google Play Store, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 1998

Director: Terrence Malick

Duration: 2 hours and 51 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.6

A cast of artists made up of Jim Caviezel, Sean Penn, Adrien Brody, Ben Chaplin, George Clooney, John Cusack, Woody Harrelson, Elias Koteas, Jared Leto, Dash Mihok, Tim Blake Nelson, Nick Nolte, John C. Reilly, Nick Stahl Y John Travolta. It had a budget of $52 million and grossed at the worldwide box office more than $98 million. The feature film, which tells the story of US military troops in the battle of guadalcanal during the WWIIfeatured George Clooney assuming the role of the captain charles bosch.

Ocean’s Eleven. Make game

Platform: Movistar+, AppleTV, Google Play Store, RakutenTV and Amazon Videos

Year: 2001

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.7

starring George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Brad Pitt Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Elliott Gould, Eddie Jemison, Bernie Mac, Shaobo Qin, Carl Reinery Julia Roberts. The film was a true blockbuster at the box office worldwide, grossing more than $450 million Starting from a budget of $85 million. In the awards section, we highlight the golden bogey obtained in Germany, the award for best supporting actor for Andy Garcia in it SOUL (Latin awards) and the award for best film music at the BMI Film and TV Awards.

O Brother!

Platform: Filmin, AppleTV and RakutenTV

Year 2000

Director: Joel Coen

Duration: 1 hour and 47 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring George Clooney, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson, John Goodman, Holly Hunter, Charles Durning Y Michael Badalucco. It had a budget of $26 million and grossed more than $72 million. The film is set in the Mississippi rural during the Great Depression (1937). The plot is nothing more than a modern satire based on the Homer’s Odyssey. In the acknowledgments section, we highlight the grammys earned for its soundtrack.

Gravity

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar+, AppleTV, Google Play Store, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2013

Director: Alfonso Cuaron

Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes

IMDb Score: 8.1

Starring Sandra Bullock Y George Clooney. It had a budget of 100 million dollars and grossed more than $723 million. In the acknowledgments section, we highlight the 7 Oscars earned from 10 nominations total. also 1 Golden Globe as best director -and 3 additional nominations- and 6 Bafta awards and 5 additional nominations. Did you know that the company behind the visual effects of the feature film is frame store, a London company created in the mid-1980s and multi-awarded internationally? It was founded, among others, by mike mcgee.

