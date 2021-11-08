George Clooney’s children, the actor asks not to publish their photos

Everything is fine – the rumors about the alleged crises with his wife are okay (but what crises!), The paparazzi are okay and even the thousand recaps on his love stories of the past (we can not resist) – what George Clooney does not like is that the tabloids publish photos of his children without consent. He had already mentioned it in the past, but this time he said it in black and white giving a nice grooming to the Daily Mail and by sending a formal letter to various newspapers in which he expressly asks that they “refrain” from “putting the faces of our children in publications”. Strict but fair, we could say: nowadays privacy – especially that of minors – should be a value to be protected.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin Erik VoakeGetty Images

It does not matter that there are celebs (one of all: Chiara Ferragni) who post photos of their children on social networks 24 hours a day, if parents do not want their children to be photographed, this decision must be respected. Clooney in the letter tells of having followed the story of the photos of the daughter of the American actress Billie Lourd previously published in the online edition of Daily Mail and then removed. “I am a public figure and accept often intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my work“, wrote the actor, before adding that, however,” Our children did not make this commitment. “Exactly, the point is that the twins Ella and Alexander have every right to spend their childhood (they have 4 years) away from the spotlight without ending up on the front page. In addition there is another question: the work of their mother Amal Alamuddin is certainly not the most common.

Amal Alamuddin at the United Nations Drew AngererGetty Images

“The nature of my wife’s job sees her confront and try terrorist groups” Clooney writes again referring to the international causes of Amal, a human rights lawyer. “We take all possible precautions to keep our family safe,” he adds, reiterating that he and his wife have never sold their children’s photos to newspapers and do not even use social media. “We never post photos because doing so would endanger their lives. Not a paranoid danger but problems of the real world, with consequences in the real world “, explains the actor,” We cannot protect our children if a publication puts their faces on the cover “.

This position is shared by many stars who end up arguing with the paparazzi who, as Blake Lively said recently, “stalk” their children in order to get “stolen shots”. The actress is very careful that the newspapers do not show the faces of her girls without her consent and the same goes for celebs like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, for example, who on social media have always hidden the faces of their daughters under a little heart or the same Diane Kruger who has decided not to reveal her daughter’s name and always shows her from behind on Instagram. “We hope you agree that the need to sell advertising is no greater than the need to prevent innocent children from being targeted,” Clooney concluded, and this time there is really nothing more to add on the matter.

