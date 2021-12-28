George Clooney’s horoscope, the characteristics of Taurus

Among the best known faces of the show born under the sign of Taurus figure nothing less than the iconic George Clooney. It was in fact the May 6, 1961 when one of the actors destined to have a major impact on the contemporary Hollywood scene came to light in Lexington. The stars do not lie and in fact those born under the Taurine constellation usually have a solid and determined character. Let’s see what the characteristics of this earth sign are.

Horoscope, the characteristics of Taurus

According to Virgil Horoscope, Taurus is definitely among the most stable signs of the Zodiac. His intelligence is basically practical, and can sometimes appear serious, austere and inconspicuous. One of your greatest passions? Money! Surely those born under the sign of Taurus do not like to waste their finances, and can appear as a skilled investor.

It is also a sign enjoyable, tenacious and rather stubborn, constantly looking for a peaceful and fulfilling existence. The joys of life are his natural daily bread, from sex to food. The determination of Taurus is unparalleled: in fact, he clearly selects his goals, and carries them out with commitment and dedication.

Selective and controlled, Taurus can appear cold, only to let go when they get enough guarantees, revealing a strong passion and a good attachment to those they love. In the couple relationship, everything is lived with a sense of duty and commitment, as long as the feelings are not in the way of its realization. It is in fact a sign very connected to the working world, reliable and dedicated to hard work. Anything, just to get to the top and try to climb the steps of a magnificent career.

George Clooney, born under the sign of Taurus

If these are the characteristics of Taurus, George Clooney embodies it perfectly, you can really say it! The greatest peculiarity can be seen in the dedication to work. The actor is in fact among the most important and well-known stars of the Hollywood world of all time: he has dedicated most of his life to work and acting, building a high-level professional career.

It all started with a hard and long apprenticeship, culminating in the role of pediatrician Douglas “Doug” Ross in the television series ER – Doctors on the front line, from 1994 to 1999. Clooney did not settle down then and, while working on the famous program, he landed his first successful film roles. Some examples are Batman & Robin (1997) and Out of Sight (1998), later achieving enormous fame with Ocean’s Eleven – Place your bets. Since that time, the successes have been so numerous that it is difficult to count.

Solidity is therefore part of his character and he has shown it on several occasions, including amorous ones. Sure, Clooney is a Latin lover by definition and over the years it has changed several partners, but it has been, for the most part, long-lasting and serious relationships. Today, then, it has finally taken solid roots: he is married to the lawyer Amal Alamuddin since 2014, and she had twins in 2017.