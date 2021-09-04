George Clooney’s shocking revelations from ex: “More than once he just couldn’t do it”

International movie star, considered the golden bachelor of Hollywood for years George Clooney is now a loving and present husband and father but despite having found an unexpected stability in his private life, there is still a lot of talk about his past as a Latin lover. Charming man, winning look and proven talent Clooney has had many exes, women who have chosen to be next to him despite the actor never making any promises for the future.

George Clooney, ex Sarah Larson speaks: “Sex with him? Not in bed … “

Among the girlfriends he has had, apparently not all were satisfied with the intimate performances that the actor has granted. According to what he reported a few years ago Star Magazine Sarah Larson ex-partner of Clooney she would have complained about her activity under the sheets. The woman would have confided to some friends how poor sex was with him, Larson would have been overheard unwittingly saying that sometimes she just couldn’t do it:

“More than once he just couldn’t do it” words that denigrate the manhood of the actor and that that they undermine all the dreams fans have had about ER’s famous and glamorous pediatrician Clooney never responded to the gossip and let the facts speak for him: Today he is married to the charming lawyer Amal and has twin children and he couldn’t be happier to have taken root.

George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis because the story is over

Elisabetta Canalis is certainly one of George Clooney’s most famous exes, the two were together for two years and then the relationship ended. For the moment, the reasons have not been disclosed but the news was puzzling as according to some magazines the two could also have married. Immediately after the end of the relationship with the ex velina Clooney he met Amal, a very beautiful woman, distinguished and intelligent, far from her partner model.

The actor is then married to the lawyer and has two twin children to whom he devotes a lot of time. Becoming a dad in adulthood was a surprise to too Clooney who hadn’t made any plans on the matter. Even his friends were stunned when they learned that the golden bachelor was planning to start a family.