George Clooney’s Villa: history and curiosities

The small village of The garlic, overlooking Lake Como, is now known because it is precisely here that it rises Villa Oleandra, the Italian residence of George Clooney. The actor fell in love with the building when it happened by chance in front of him and, since 2002, the year in which he became the owner, he has spent with his family the summer holidays. The history of Villa Oleandra dates back to 1720 and, over time, it changes hands to various owners. Last, before the American actor, is John Heinz, the “king of Ketchup”. It is his heirs who sell the property to Clooney. Let’s explore in this article the historical past of the building and we highlight some curiosity that revolve around it.

Villa Oleandra: George Clooney’s house on Lake Como

The story between George Clooney And Villa Oleandra, now his famous summer residence which is located in The garlic on Lake Como, dates back to 2002.

Rumors say that the Hollywood star, while racing on his motorcycle, would have had a breakdown and remained on foot right in front of the Villa. Clooney would have immediately fallen in love with the residence and its splendid view of the lake.

At the time, the property of Villa Oleandra was in the hands of the di John Heinz, the founder of the sauces brand of the same name, known all over the world. It was his heirs who sold the estate to Clooney, who wrote a check for 10 million dollars. The actor made a great deal: the property is now valued about 10 times as much.

This novelty for the small town of Laglio, which from a quiet provincial place found itself being invaded by paparazzi, fans and onlookers, has sparked a bit of a stir. To protect the privacy del divo, the Municipality has approved a special regulation which prohibits the parking of people near the villa.

George Clooney returns to Como to his Villa on the lake



Villa Oleandra is used by George Clooney mainly as a summer vacation home. This residence was the place where, in 2013, the actor met his current wife, the Lebanese jurist Amal Ramzi Alamuddin, with whom now, together with their twins, Ella and Alexander, he returns every year to the splendid house on the banks of Lake Como.

After two years of absence, due to the pandemic, the family managed to cross the threshold of Villa Oleandra again only in June of this year, on the occasion of the children’s birthday.

At the end of July 2021, on Laglio and on the whole Lake Como area, a violent storm which also affected Clooney’s residence: mud, debris and trees have accumulated in front of the front door, preventing access. The American actor wasted no time and joined the citizens to repair the damage caused by the disaster.

The historical past of Villa Oleandra



Villa Oleandra, whose entrance is located in Via Vecchia Regina 20, is a historic residence in Liberty style and has been present in cadastral maps since 1720, albeit with a different aspect than the current one.

A first amalgamation of the building with the surrounding land was carried out starting from 1834, when the property was in the hands of the Stoppani family, and completed in 1868 when the Antongini family the purchase.

Subsequently, in the 1877, the family Jewish Milanese Vitali becomes the owner of Villa Oleandra, which looks exactly as we see it today.

Later, in the course of 20th century the complex was sold, for the first time, to an American family: that of John Heinz, the inventor of Ketchup.

In the hands of the Heinz family, the residence became the seat of Como Conversation, important literary meetings dedicated to literature, comedy and travel.

Villa Oleandra: what is inside?



George Clooney’s residence on Lake Como is surrounded by a garden very well-kept, with tall hedges, colorful flowers and an elegant fountain in the center. Inside the green space there is also one inground pool framed by dense trees and enriched with spaces for sunbathing, and a Tennis court protected by a wall, built in such a way as to prevent the lake from pouring into the house.

In the architectural complex of Villa Oleandra there is also one private pizzeria, while as regards the interiors of the master bedroom they are characterized by elements in modern style mixed with that classic . The room is furnished with design objects and finds an elegant place canopy bed.

The residence is connected, through the Riva Soldino bridge, toVilla Margherita, which Clooney bought a few years later Villa Oleandra.

