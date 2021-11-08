“George Clooney’s wife Amal Alamuddin is pregnant”. Will the actor become a dad at 60? The indiscretion

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are expecting their third child? If the Daily Mail, according to which there are persistent rumors about the pregnancy of the Lebanese lawyer. News, among other things, that would have already been communicated to family members and close friends during a party on Lake Como, last July 4th. Amal’s pregnancy, yes in the third month, would therefore arrive 4 years after the birth of the twins Ella and Alexander. Any official confirmation of the couple is awaited.

Amal and George Clooney were headed to dinner with family at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Italy. pic.twitter.com/qiL2EozwAw – Amal Clooney Style (@ Amal_Style1) July 23, 2021