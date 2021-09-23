George Floyd, Mark Wahlberg’s tweet brings back the actor’s turbulent past

The death of George Floyd caused a wave of indignation even in the entertainment world, and among the many to take a stand there was in recent days also Mark Wahlberg. The actor, who will play a James Bond-esque character on Netflix, wrote in a recent tweet that we must “all work together” to solve the problem.

But if today Mark Wahlberg invites followers to fight theracial injustice, many remember the actor’s controversial past, also made up of violence to the detriment of minorities.

One of the comments, in fact, reads: “Let’s not forget that Mark Wahlberg himself almost has beaten to death an Asian man as a teenager … “. Another user comments, in the same tone: “Hey boy, the hate crime section on your Wikipedia page isn’t that cool for you to look at.”

According to the Washington Post in 1986, when he was 15, an injunction was filed against Wahlberg when, along with other white boys, he threw stones and screamed. racial slurs to a group of mostly black students. Two years later, while he was stealing alcohol, the actor attacked a man from Vietnamese origin and beat up another, always using racial insults according to the testimonies. He was charged with attempted murder and convicted of assault, serving 45 days in prison.

Afterwards Mark Wahlberg, who recently said he risked being among the victims of 9/11, admitted acting under the influence of banned substances at the time.