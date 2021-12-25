George Michael, “Last Christmas” (Wham!) Among the most loved Christmas songs 2021 in Italy – VIDEO.

It’s time for Christmas carols 2021, and this year too “Last Christmas” by Wham! (George Michael band) announces itself as one of the most downloaded Christmas songs on iTunes and most listened to on Spotify.

The Christmas ranking on Spotify

According to data collected by Spotify, the Christmas season actually officially started on Sunday, November 28, the day that recorded the highest number of streams of Christmas songs outside of December.

Also this year, reveals the platform with the data relating to the period between 1 November and 9 December, the queen of parties – in Italy as in the rest of the world – remains Mariah Carey, with “All I Want for Christmas Is You“, which this year alone counts more than 8 million streams globally (and which has recently reached one billion in total), followed by “Last Christmas” of the Wham! And “It’s Beginning to look a Lot like Christmas” from Michael Bublé.

After the podium, in Italy among the most listened to brans “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” (B. Swanson Quartet, Frank Sinatra), “Jingle Bell Rock” (Bobby Helms), “Feliz Navidad” (José Feliciano), “Santa Tell Me” (Ariana Grande), “Snowman” (Sia), “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” (Michael Bublé), “Rockin ‘Around The Christmas Tree” (Brenda Lee ).

In the rest of the world the top ten is made up in a slightly different way with “Jingle Bell Rock” (Bobby Helms), “Rockin ‘Around the Christmas Tree” (Brenda Lee), “Santa Tell Me” (Ariana Grande), “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year “(Andy Williams),” Snowman “(Sia),” Mistletoe “(Justin Bieber),” Underneath the Tree “(Kelly Clarkson).

Looking at the most recent Christmas hits, however, the songs released in the last 5 years most listened to on Spotify in the world are “Snowman” by Sia, “White Christmas” by Amy Grant, “Santa’s Coming for Us” again by Sia, “Hallelujah “by Pentatonix and the very recent” Merry Christmas “by Ed Sheeran and Elton John.

Finally, the ranking with the most listened to Christmas songs of all time: “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, “Last Christmas” by Wham !, “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Bublé, “Rockin ‘Around the Christmas Tree “by Brenda Lee.

© All rights reserved