George Miller breaks his silence on his failed Justice League movie

the filmmaker George Miller is in the new edition of the Cannes Film Festivalwhere in addition to presenting a preview of his next film Three Thousand Years of Longing, he made a review of his career. As she remembered, the director of Mad Max brought up one of his failed projects, The Justice League.

For those who don’t know, in the year 2000 The idea for the Justice League movie began to take shape. Warner Bros. prepared everything for the dc’s greatest heroes had their jump to the big screen. arrived on year 2007after some delays, Warner moved on hiring George Miller to take over directing.

Once Miller took command, the Auditions. The result of this left the rapper commonsense What Green Lantern, Adam Brody What Flash, Santiago Cabrera What Aquaman, Hugh Keays-Byrne What The Martian Manhunter Y Theresa Palmer Y Jay Baruchel like the villains, Thalia Al Ghul Y Maxwell Lord, respectively. Meanwhile, for the trident of power, the main heroes, appeared DJ Cotron What Superman, Armie Hammer What Batman Y Megan Gale What wonder-woman. Almost immediately it was confirmed that the tape would be named Justice League: Deadly.

Miller along with part of the Justice League cast.

The film had the full support of Warner, even down to have a new batmansince at that time Batman Begins (2005) of Christopher Nolan he had left a huge mark and fans expected more. Close to starting the shooting came the first blow, the 2007 writers’ strike. This forced the film to move its entire schedule to 2008. The strike ended sooner than expected, so Miller decided to hurry up and start work at Fox studios in Australia.

Upon arriving in the country, Warner found out that the local government was demanding a much larger canon than agreed to be able to film. This generated a new delaysince the study decided move the film set to Canada. The situation was unsustainable, the costs were through the roof and to this we must add that a large part of the cast was practically out of the film due to commitments made previously. This caused Warner to end up firing Miller, leading to the story being lost entirely.

Megan Gale’s wardrobe test as Wonder Woman.

Now over a decade from this, miller broke the silence. During a chat with DeadlineGeorge compared the time it took for his new movie to arrive to the failed Justice League: Mortal.

“I got fired from a movie, that happened with Contact and I was very excited about it. Then we were very interested in doing Justice League at the time, and there was already photography and publicity, and then that fizzled out. I’m not saying that what happened was bad luck, but I think it’s better to finish the movie and offer it to the audiences, let them take charge of the story, right?” Miller reflected.

Batman mask sketch for Armie Hammer.

The vision that George would have given to La Liga would have been interesting. Fortunately, Miller and Warner worked together again on the fantastic Mad Max: Fury Road of 2015, which received 10 Oscar nominations. Currently the director is taking the first steps with the fury road prequelwhich will focus on a young Furious Imperatornow played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

