George Pérez, renowned DC Comics cartoonist, dies

American artist George Pérez, a renowned DC Comics cartoonist who shaped some of his historical characters, died yesterday at the age of 67, a close friend and her publisher reported this Saturday.

Pérez, who revealed in December that he had pancreatic cancer, died “painlessly” this Friday at his home accompanied by his wife and family, his friend Constance Eza, who was in charge of his communications, said on Twitter.

His editorial honored the cartoonist in an obituary for his “indelible mark on the world of comics” and considered that his art was the “perfect canvas to tell the stories of the most important events in DC history.”

The artist was acclaimed for his realistic creations that elevated the status of various characters “previously thought of as mere sidekicks,” as in the case of “The New Teen Titans,” on which he worked with Marv Wolfman.

He was also the artistic force behind “Crisis on Infinite Eaths,” a sprawling series “that not only celebrated DC’s 50th anniversary but radically reshaped the continuity of the characters,” the publisher noted.

He was a key figure in the relaunch of a “Wonder Woman” closer to its Greek mythological roots in 1987, and left a “trace” in the Man of Steel, in the image of the villain Lex Luthor in “Action Comics” or in the text from “The Adventures of Superman,” DC added.

Born in 1954 in The Bronx (New York) and of Puerto Rican descent, the artist began his career in the 1970s at Marvel Comics, where he created the publisher’s first Puerto Rican superhero, White Tiger, and shaped the Avengers in numerous deliveries.

Marvel also mourned his passing in a note, describing him as an “artist, writer, role model, and friend,” noting that his work “paved seminal stories in comics.”

Pérez’s relatives will hold a service in memory of the cartoonist at the Megacon convention in Orlando on Sunday, May 22, open to all audiences, Eza said.