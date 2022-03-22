George RR Martin denies that he hid his initials on the final bosses of Elden Ring

A few days ago we told you that the community had found what seemed like a curious Elden Ring wink to the writer of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R.R. Martin, who participated in the background of this FromSoftware RPG. Players have had time to fully explore Elden Ring and noted that Godfrey, Rennala, Radagon, and Marika form the author’s initials. However, Martin has clarified that it is not intentional, it is a coincidence.

“I’ve been writing and publishing stories since 1971 and I suspect I’ve given characters names that start with R, G and M all along. Along with the other 23 letters of the alphabet,” he said on his blog. “Looking up names is hard, especially since song of ice and fire uses so many and I tend to lean towards close and familiar names… But really, why would I hide my name in the game? My name is there in the game as one of the creators. Elden Ring It’s exciting enough to need this.”

Martin ditches the subject, thus assuring that this is a coincidence and not a easter egg about their involvement in the foundations of the story. In addition, the author’s stamp on the Elden Ring; Hidetaka Miyazaki recently spoke of Martin’s involvement in “the flow of the story and the figures that appear in it”, but FromSoftware was responsible for developing this and, perhaps, naming enemies or characters we meet in the outstanding adventure.

