George RR Martin talks about his contribution in the new work of FromSoftware – Nerd4.life

As you surely know, George RR Martin, the author of a Song of Ice and Fire, participated in the creation of the world of Elden Ring, the highly anticipated new work from FromSoftware. With a post on his blog, the writer talked about how the collaboration with Miyazaki and his team and of his contribution in the making of the game.

“A few years ago, Hidetaka Miyazaki and his incredible team of game designers, the creators of the Dark Souls series, contacted me from Japan to ask me to help them create the background and story for a new game they were working on. Now, video games are not my forte, I played a few long ago like Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Master of Orion, but this offer was too stimulating to refuse, “says Martin on his blog, explaining later, to broad lines, how the collaboration was born and what was its effective contribution in the realization of the game world and the myths of Elden Ring.

“FromSoftware was doing revolutionary things and with wonderful art and what they wanted from me was just a little worldbuilding: a deep, dark and vibrant world that served as the basis for the game they planned to create. And it just so happens that I love creating worlds and writing imaginary stories. ”

“So I did my bit and passed it on to my new friends in Japan and they continued to develop the rest from there. And the years went by. Video games are as big as movies nowadays (bigger, actually). .. and they take just as long to create. But the day of Elden Ring is finally near. And I have to say it looks incredible. ”

As Martin suggests in his post and as confirmed by FromSoftware in an interview published in August, Hidetaka Miyazaki used the writer’s work as a basis to then build the plot and lore of Elden Ring, which we will discover next February 25, day launch of the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.