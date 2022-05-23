George RR Martin wants to “win” the war against ‘The Lord of the Rings’

The author of the literary saga of ‘Game of Thrones’ confesses that the war between HBO and Prime, or between ‘The House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’, is good for fantasy… Although he wants it “gain”.

A few weeks ago we learned that the multi-million dollar production of The Lord of the rings It will be released on September 2 worldwide. A few days later, hbo max made official the date of the long-awaited first spin-off of Game of Thrones, The House of the Dragon: August 21, just ten days before the biggest bet in Prime Video history.

Immediately the speculations about a (provoked) battle of the streaming They began to surface by all means. and now his own George R.R. Martinauthor of the literary saga of Game of Thrones, has wanted to calm the waters. Although she has confessed that he wants to win.

“If (Prime Video) wins six Emmys, and hopefully it does, I hope we win seven” – RR Martin

“I read a lot of articles after the dates were announced, and most of them were: Oh, the battle for fantasy supremacy. It is The Rings of Power against The House of the Dragon, who will win?said a wry Martin during the Santa Fe Literary Festival. “I don’t know why they always have to do this kind of thing.”

But he continued: “I hope that both series have a great success. But I’m also competitive enough. And I hope we are more successful than them. If (Prime Video) wins six Emmys, and I hope they do, I hope we win seven. But nevertheless, all this is good for fantasy. i love fantasy. I love science fiction. I want more series like these on television.











The House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thronesand narrates the civil war that occurred in the House of Targaryens and that involved the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans star in the prequel.

‘The Rings of Power’ is based on the appendices of Tolkien’s work

The showrunners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik (two usual Game of Thrones) have been the thinking heads. Condal wrote the series, while Sapochnik directed all the episodes. season 2 of The House of the Dragon has already received the green light.

In the meantime, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Prime Video is set during the beginning of the Second Age and shows the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord, Sauron, the epic history of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. The showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay direct the series, which stars Charles Edwards, Will Fletcher, Amelie Child-Villiers and newcomer Beau Cassidy in the cast.











The co-creator of House of the DragonRR Martin, wanted to make it clear that The Rings of Power not exactly based on JRR Tolkien’s famous Middle-earth stories. Rather, the series adapts appendices from his books. What makes the Prime Video series a true work of goldsmith.

“It’s a bit of a strange case. Amazon bought Tolkien, but not really obtained none of the books,” Martin continued. “I don’t think they have Egidio, the farmer from Ham either Leaf, from Niggle, but I guess they have the appendages, and they’re building a Second Age story off of that. There are a lot of myths about it, so it will be interesting to see what they’ve done.”