George RR Martin would be “shocked” at what Miyazaki did to the characters – Nerd4.life

Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of Elden Ring, claimed that George RR Martin may be “shocked” from what FromSoftware did to the characters created by the writer for the action video game coming February 25, 2022.

Miyazaki said, “When Martin wrote these characters, and when he gave them an origin story, of the myths behind Elden Ring, these demi-gods were much more like their original form, and perhaps more like a human form. , before the Fragmentation, before it all began “.

The “Fragmentation“is an event that took place before the Elden Ring storyline began. The game world, the Interregnum, was once a place blessed by the ring that gives the game its name and by the Erdtree (the titanic tree bright) at its center, but a war caused the ring to break and the inhabitants of the earth were transformed.

There will be no shortage of strange creatures in Elden Ring

Miyazaki then went on to say: “So it was our job to interpret it and say ‘how did they become monsters like that? inhumans? ‘. ‘How did the madness of the Elden Ring fragments and the power associated with them affect them?’ It was our job to take those great heroes and warp them and twist them into something different. And I think if Martin gets a chance to see them and see the game and those characters, I think he might be a little shocked. When he created them, he envisioned them as something human-like, something more traditional, fantasy and human dramatic characters. So I hope they like them. ”

We know that FromSoftware knows how to create particular creatures, with a unique and pleasantly twisted and decadent appearance. An example of the creatures imagined by Miyazaki and his team can be seen in the gameplay video showing Castle Morne, with spectacular combat.