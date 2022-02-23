George Seely calls Marlene Favela his wife again and defends his family

After defending himself against strong accusations, George Seely calls Marlene Favela his wife again and says how much he loves his family. The Australian businessman left everyone with their mouths open after the most recent comment about the actress and her daughter Bella.

Marlene Favela and George Seely married in December 2017 and by 2019 the couple was already welcoming their first and only child together, Bella. Although they looked very much in love, in early 2020 they decided to end their marriage and divorced.

The actress of soap operas such as “Gata Salvaje” and “Contra viento y tidal” has tried to keep that part of her life as private as possible. Even when he separated from George Seely he made a statement to the media and did not speak about it again.

This time it was George Seely who broke the silence and left all his followers speechless, especially the admirers of Marlene Favela.

Instagram

Through a publication on his personal Instagram account, in which he shared a video where he is seen playing golf, a user commented: “This guy doesn’t work. He has no goals, no dreams…, no family”.

The businessman did not hesitate to defend himself and in a short time he replied: “you don’t know me I love my wife and my daughter”. This comment did not go unnoticed and there were those who told him that he should fight for them, because he has a beautiful family and “everything is possible with love”.