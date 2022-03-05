George Seely, Marlene Favela’s ex, publishes a worrying message to locate her two children

George Seeleyex-husband of the actress Marlene Favelaagain gives something to talk about, this time due to a desperate cry for help that he launched through their social networks request help and be able to locate two of their children.

A few days ago the ex-husband of the protagonist of ‘Wild Cat’ was surprised to address the actress again as his “wife”, which caused speculation about their separation announced in 2019. However, the native of Australia again scandalized the networks due to a message published last Tuesday, March 1, where he asked his children to communicate with him.

And it is that the heavy rains recorded in recent days in Sydney, Australia, have caused severe damage and thousands of inhabitants have been affected by the loss of their homes, which is why they have had to be evacuated.

That is why the businessman turned to his social networks as the only means of communication available in these difficult times to ask his children to contact him as soon as possible, since he was very concerned about not knowing his whereabouts.

“Gabriel and Remmy, please contact me and let me know you are safe and well. I have no other means of communication in these floods. I’m worried“, reads the publication made on his personal Instagram account.

As expected, his followers gave him full support and wished that he could soon be reunited with his children.

“God willing and you already know something about your children“, “Surely soon they will be together. Blessings“, Are some of the messages that are read in the post.

Let us remember that this social network has been used on several occasions by George Seely to share photos of his four children, three boys and Bella, whom he fathered with the Mexican actress. In his loving publications, he has proudly shared the most important moments in the life of his heirs, such as birthdays and some of his achievements.

Until now Marlene Favela He has not commented on the matter, and George Seely has not shared more news about the whereabouts of little Gabriel and Remmy.

