Georgette Polizzi pregnant, bad fall “Blood loss”: rush to the hospital

Bad fall for the famous pregnant vippo, rushed to the emergency room accusing blood loss. The relatives of Georgette Polizzi were very worried about her.

The famous Vippo participated in the program Temtation Island, together with her boyfriend. Her career gives stylist and influencer began in 2011, starting to own its own brandor the “Georgettepol”. Her success led her to be very popular on social networks by enriching her Instagram account with more than 648 thousand followers. Yup wife on September 15 with his partner Davide Tresse. He talks about his experience against the illness, multiple sclerosiswhich led her to undergo several hospitalizations, but not destabilizing the relationship with her husband.

In the years he wrote even a book: Bruises have no color. In which he talks about his childhood, his abusive mother in his regards. There are many unpleasant events that have marked his path. she even decided to talk openly about the disease. The woman has repeatedly confessed to having taken inspiration for his book thanks to the appearance of the “Second Life” programfrom Gabriele Parpiglia.

Georgette Polizzi rushed to the hospital after a bad fall

The famous VIP after his disappearance come on social lasted a couple of days, which has alarmed most of his fan. However, it seems that in the last few hours he has posted some Instagram Story communicating the dramatic story. The woman has confessed to be fall . She later decided to monitor herself after having a confrontation with her gynecologist. After a few hours, however, the situation it is remarkably aggravated. In fact, a few nights later it seems that she has become destabilized by experiencing some symptoms.

“Before entering my usual tub I had blood loss and then the rush to the emergency room. Immediate hospitalization and fear. “

These are his words regarding what has happened in the last few days. She also confessed to having moved slightly away from social media so that she could face up to the situation in peace with all his loved ones. Subsequently she apologized to all her fans for her absence and justified the choice of her told the access. It seems that at the moment her health conditions are not very serious, on the contrary it seems that the woman is slowly recovering.

It has indeed thanked all publicly those who have spent a moment of their time to be paid even if only virtually. We just have to wait for more information regarding the conditions of her and those of her little girl.